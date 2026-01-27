Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,862 shares, a growth of 662.1% from the December 31st total of 1,819 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CINGW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.
