Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,862 shares, a growth of 662.1% from the December 31st total of 1,819 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cingulate Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINGW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Cingulate alerts:

About Cingulate

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.