Tony Kim Purchases 16,000 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,819.80. This represents a 38.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE BST traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 75,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,708. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) is a closed-end management investment company that concentrates its investments in the equity securities of companies engaged in science and technology industries. Established in December 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. BST primarily targets firms involved in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other technology-driven sectors.
The trust’s investment strategy is rooted in fundamental, bottom-up analysis carried out by a dedicated team of research professionals at BlackRock.
