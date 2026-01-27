Tony Kim Purchases 16,000 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,819.80. This represents a 38.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE BST traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 75,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,708. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) is a closed-end management investment company that concentrates its investments in the equity securities of companies engaged in science and technology industries. Established in December 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. BST primarily targets firms involved in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other technology-driven sectors.

The trust’s investment strategy is rooted in fundamental, bottom-up analysis carried out by a dedicated team of research professionals at BlackRock.

