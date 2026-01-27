Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,380 and last traded at GBX 3,375, with a volume of 47164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,265.

Georgia Capital Stock Up 3.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,990.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,576.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 274.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Irakli Giluari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,997, for a total value of £2,247,750. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

