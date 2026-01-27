Meritage Homes (MTH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2026 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Meritage Homes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/13/2026 – Meritage Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2026 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2026 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Meritage Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

1/3/2026 – Meritage Homes was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/8/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Meritage Homes was given a new $77.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single?family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high?performance features aimed at reducing long?term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

