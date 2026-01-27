Meritage Homes (MTH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/23/2026 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Meritage Homes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.
- 1/13/2026 – Meritage Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2026 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/7/2026 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Meritage Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.
- 1/3/2026 – Meritage Homes was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/10/2025 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – Meritage Homes was given a new $77.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – Meritage Homes had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.
The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.
