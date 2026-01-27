Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,400 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,466,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,526,949.80. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,723 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.84.

On Friday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,541 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $288,943.83.

On Thursday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,654 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.35 per share, for a total transaction of $294,830.90.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $319,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,162 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.52 per share, for a total transaction of $978,252.24.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,508 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.19 per share, with a total value of $610,318.52.

On Thursday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,479 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,500.09.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $257,548.56.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,598 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.78 per share, for a total transaction of $215,088.44.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,280 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.80 per share, with a total value of $202,704.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,007. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $15,359,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3,057.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 73,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ASA Gold and Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

