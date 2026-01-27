Contrasting Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Kaixin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $351.35 billion 0.17 $12.28 billion $1.43 8.52 Kaixin $95,000.00 30.23 -$40.97 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin.

2.0% of Kaixin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 1.99% 3.26% 1.01% Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volkswagen and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 4 2 1 2.38 Kaixin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Kaixin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

