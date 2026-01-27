Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.67.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 65.13%.The firm had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.5564428 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.
