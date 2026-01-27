HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $472.38, but opened at $505.00. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $517.5850, with a volume of 746,310 shares.

The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS.

Management says 2026 profit should come in above Wall Street estimates, citing robust demand for medical services and expectations for lower costs — a forward-looking comment that supports multiple expansion and confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance of $29.10–$31.50 (consensus ~ $29.54) implies meaningful upside at the top of the range and supports the street’s forward estimates — guidance detail is in the company release. View Press Release

FY?2026 EPS guidance of $29.10–$31.50 (consensus ~ $29.54) implies meaningful upside at the top of the range and supports the street’s forward estimates — guidance detail is in the company release. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance range of $76.5B–$80.0B vs. consensus ~$79.2B — the midpoint is close to expectations, but the wide band creates some uncertainty around growth cadence for the year. View Press Release

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.75.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.98.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

