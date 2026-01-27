Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) Insider Sells A$9,223,000.00 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider Robin Scrimgeour sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.22, for a total value of A$9,223,000.00.

Robin Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Robin Scrimgeour sold 250,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.67, for a total transaction of A$1,668,250.00.

Catalyst Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Catalyst Metals Company Profile

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company also produces gold and silver. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna, plutonic gold mine and Boort, and, Marymia projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina. Catalyst Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

