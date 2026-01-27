Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Revvity has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,177. Revvity has a 1-year low of $81.36 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.91.

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

