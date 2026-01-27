Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viasat (VSAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) recently:

1/21/2026 – Viasat had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Viasat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Viasat was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2026 – Viasat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, SVP Robert James Blair sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $80,799.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,961.59. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $4,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,434,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,887,617.62. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 356,529 shares of company stock valued at $13,105,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high?capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

