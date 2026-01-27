Atomic Eagle (ASX:AEU) Insider Govind Friedland Buys 25,339 Shares

Atomic Eagle Ltd (ASX:AEU – Get Free Report) insider Govind Friedland purchased 25,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,963.57.

Atomic Eagle Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atomic Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomic Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.