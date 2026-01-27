Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 65 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 149.81% from the company’s current price.

Lords Group Trading Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of LON LORD traded up GBX 3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,924. The firm has a market cap of £43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.18. Lords Group Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.33.

Insider Transactions at Lords Group Trading

In other news, insider Stuart Kilpatrick bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £6,900. Also, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £294,000. Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

