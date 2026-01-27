Shore Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,055 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 975 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,028.20.

LON PAG traded down GBX 14 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 881.50. 718,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,344. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 853.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 868.98. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paragon Banking Group will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 785 per share, for a total transaction of £237,698. Also, insider Richard Woodman acquired 18,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £144,722.60. Insiders acquired a total of 63,716 shares of company stock valued at $50,362,060 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

