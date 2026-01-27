Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBSD opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. NBSD was launched on Jun 21, 2010 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

