Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.
Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:NBSD opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.
Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
