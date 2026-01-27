Stenger Family Office LLC Buys 2,053 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $835.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $900.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.00.

Positive Sentiment: Meta will test paid premium subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp that unlock advanced AI and exclusive features — a potential new recurring-revenue stream and direct monetization of AI capabilities. Meta to test premium subscriptions

Meta will test paid premium subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp that unlock advanced AI and exclusive features — a potential new recurring-revenue stream and direct monetization of AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co (Redburn) upgraded META to a “buy” and raised its price target to $900, a bullish analyst endorsement that supports upside sentiment. Analyst upgrade

Rothschild & Co (Redburn) upgraded META to a “buy” and raised its price target to $900, a bullish analyst endorsement that supports upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Meta’s large cash generation and shareholder returns (centuries of buybacks/dividends-equivalent commentary), underscoring capital return potential as a support for the stock. Shareholder returns article

Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Meta’s large cash generation and shareholder returns (centuries of buybacks/dividends-equivalent commentary), underscoring capital return potential as a support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets (Roth MKM, Raymond James, KeyCorp, Stifel) while many left buy/strong?buy ratings intact — trimming near?term upside expectations but not ending bullish views. Price target moves

Multiple firms trimmed price targets (Roth MKM, Raymond James, KeyCorp, Stifel) while many left buy/strong?buy ratings intact — trimming near?term upside expectations but not ending bullish views. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings and, importantly, 2026 expense/capex guidance are focal points this week — investors are positioning for details on AI infrastructure and Reality Labs spending that will drive near?term volatility. Expense guidance focus

Q4 earnings and, importantly, 2026 expense/capex guidance are focal points this week — investors are positioning for details on AI infrastructure and Reality Labs spending that will drive near?term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Meta temporarily blocked teens from interacting with some AI characters — a user?experience/regulatory response that could limit engagement or product rollouts while safety policies are refined. Meta blocks teens from AI characters

Meta temporarily blocked teens from interacting with some AI characters — a user?experience/regulatory response that could limit engagement or product rollouts while safety policies are refined. Negative Sentiment: Meta faces a high-profile trial this week over youth addiction claims alongside TikTok and YouTube, increasing legal and reputational risk that investors factor into valuation. Youth addiction trial

Meta faces a high-profile trial this week over youth addiction claims alongside TikTok and YouTube, increasing legal and reputational risk that investors factor into valuation. Negative Sentiment: Countries are advancing restrictions on children’s social?media use (e.g., Egypt exploring new limits), adding regulatory headwinds and potential regional usage impacts. Egypt social media restrictions

Countries are advancing restrictions on children’s social?media use (e.g., Egypt exploring new limits), adding regulatory headwinds and potential regional usage impacts. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing investor concern over hefty AI infra and Reality Labs capex — even as management trims headcount — keeps valuation sensitive to guidance and near?term margin pressure. Capex fears / pre-earnings

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.28, for a total value of $358,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,330.36. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.35, for a total value of $314,516.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,319.15. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,596 shares of company stock worth $24,277,237. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $672.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.56 and a 200-day moving average of $696.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

