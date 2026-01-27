Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) traded down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 143,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 51,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Positive Sentiment: The sale agreement creates near-term value realization and should materially improve Mirasol's ability to fund its prioritized exploration programs and corporate needs; investors often view asset sales as positive when they strengthen liquidity and reduce carrying costs.

Neutral Sentiment: The transaction's ultimate impact depends on deal economics (upfront cash, contingent payments, retained royalties) and closing conditions; timing and proceeds were not fully quantified in initial coverage, so near-term market reaction may reflect uncertainty until definitive closing terms are disclosed.

Negative Sentiment: Divesting these copper assets reduces Mirasol's exposure to upside from any future discoveries at those Mendoza projects; some investors may view the sale as relinquishing long?term optionality in exchange for immediate funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

