IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Down 23.3% – Here’s Why

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 257,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 51,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.37.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

