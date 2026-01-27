Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.69 and last traded at GBX 3.69. Approximately 127,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 223,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10.

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.95. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors. The firm seeks to take majority stakes in its portfolio companies. Primorus Investments plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

