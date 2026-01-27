65,638 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV Purchased by Tandem Financial LLC

Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tandem Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tandem Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

