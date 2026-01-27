AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $219.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,378 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,654. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.