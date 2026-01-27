Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $77,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $361.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.52.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $288.39 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.28.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director William Jr. Clyburn acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,389.95. The trade was a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,900.80. This trade represents a 38.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

