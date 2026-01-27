Markel Group Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Markel Group Inc. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $239.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $266.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.06.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

