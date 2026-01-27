BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,863,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 758% from the average daily volume of 333,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

BTU Metals Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About BTU Metals

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.