Scalar Gauge Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. JFrog makes up about 1.4% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,984,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,471,692.52. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 497,814 shares of company stock worth $30,245,410 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. JFrog’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

