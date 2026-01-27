Cognyte Software Ltd. $CGNT Shares Bought by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,067 shares during the quarter. Cognyte Software makes up 3.4% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Cognyte Software worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 3.8%

CGNT stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $674.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.61. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Cognyte Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

