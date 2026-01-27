Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 20.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $42,855.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,004.75. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,318 shares of company stock valued at $704,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

