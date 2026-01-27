San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 68.8% – Should You Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 68.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 1,527,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 300,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Here are the key news stories impacting San Lorenzo Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: San Lorenzo reported five sections of visible mineralization totalling 222.4 metres in the first hole of its current drill program — a headline that markets typically view as a positive sign for potential resource expansion. Article Title

San Lorenzo reported five sections of visible mineralization totalling 222.4 metres in the first hole of its current drill program — a headline that markets typically view as a positive sign for potential resource expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Assay results and additional holes are required to confirm grades, continuity and economic significance; the company has only reported visual/mineralized intervals from a single hole so far, so uncertainty remains until lab assays and further drilling are released.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$169.14 million, a P/E ratio of -211.00 and a beta of -1.16.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

