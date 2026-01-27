Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Down 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 140,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 653% from the average session volume of 18,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.22.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada. It also holds 100% interests in the Labrador west iron ore project located in Labrador; and holds 100% interests in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide deposit located in Quebec.

Further Reading

