Lbp Am Sa Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,203,000 after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $261,501,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,256,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.09.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $189.37 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day moving average is $184.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

