Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,787 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $3,604,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 97,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.9% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,997,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 771,955 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $3,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.05.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Harry Sommer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry C. Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,756.25. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.6%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

