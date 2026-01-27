J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 2,723 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $636.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $655.78. The stock has a market cap of $297.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $557.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.70.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

