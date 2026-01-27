Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,048 shares of company stock valued at $34,509,857. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $468.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of -371.69, a PEG ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.83.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
