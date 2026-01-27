BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 and last traded at GBX 4.40, with a volume of 25485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.22.

BH Macro USD Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.28.

BH Macro USD Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

