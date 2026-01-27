The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $110,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:HD opened at $386.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

