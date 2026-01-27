First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.42. 91,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 961% from the average session volume of 8,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index. The Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies that are active in platinum group metals (PGM) mining based on revenue analysis of those companies.

