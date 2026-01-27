First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.42. 91,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 961% from the average session volume of 8,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.9%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index. The Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies that are active in platinum group metals (PGM) mining based on revenue analysis of those companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- A month before the crash
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.