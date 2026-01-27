Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.0650.

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

About Dominos Pizza UK

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) is the American depositary receipt (ADR) of Domino’s Pizza Group plc, the master franchisee responsible for the development and operation of Domino’s branded pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Since opening its first store in Lutterworth, Leicestershire in 1993, the business has grown from a single outlet to one of the largest pizza delivery networks in Europe, leveraging the global Domino’s brand under licence from Domino’s Pizza, Inc

The company’s primary activities encompass the franchising, corporate operation and supply of pizza restaurants, supported by regional supply chain facilities that provide dough, sauces and other ingredients to every store.

