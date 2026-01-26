Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 37.5% – Should You Sell?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,006,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 1,470,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

