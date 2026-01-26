Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 1442651625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.