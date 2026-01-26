First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 17.27%.

First Bank Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 48,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. First Bank has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Bank by 117.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans.

