Analyzing Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -14.85% N/A -22.45% Avanos Medical -67.00% 6.21% 4.58%

Risk and Volatility

QHSLab has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 0 0 0.00 Avanos Medical 2 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QHSLab and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

95.2% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QHSLab and Avanos Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $2.13 million 4.20 -$260,000.00 ($0.04) -19.81 Avanos Medical $687.80 million 0.89 -$392.10 million ($10.19) -1.29

QHSLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical. QHSLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats QHSLab on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including surgical pain and recovery products, such as ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems. In addition, it offers interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy; OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis hyaluronic acid pain relief injection products; and Trident radiofrequency ablation products to treat chronic pain conditions. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

