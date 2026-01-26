Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $27.51. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.3010, with a volume of 1,723 shares changing hands.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.