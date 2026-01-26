Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – January 26th

Tempus AI, BigBear.ai, and Gaxos.ai are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Artificial intelligence stocks” are shares of companies that develop, provide, or rely heavily on AI technologies—this includes AI software and services, cloud and data platforms, semiconductor makers for AI chips, and firms using AI-driven products. Investors use the label to target businesses expected to benefit from AI-driven growth, but these stocks can carry higher valuation multiples and volatility due to rapid technological change and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Gaxos.ai (GXAI)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GXAI

Recommended Stories