EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Susquehanna from $161.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.48. 754,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

