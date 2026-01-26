Parthenon LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $134.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

