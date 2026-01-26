Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Phillip Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Phillip Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Phillip Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $120.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

NFLX stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $364.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30. Netflix has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,653,599 shares of company stock valued at $173,141,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

