Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $44.38.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $845,431.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,061,203.68. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

