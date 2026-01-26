Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

