RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $25,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 194.5% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $195.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.92. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44.
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — Microsoft’s recent $170M Air Force cloud win highlights accelerating defense modernization and tech spending that could benefit large defense contractors like RTX as the Pentagon increases IT and systems procurement. Top 5 Defense & Aerospace Stocks After Microsoft’s $170M Air Force Win
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst focus and comparisons — Recent analyst pieces comparing RTX with peers (e.g., General Dynamics) and previewing Q4 estimates keep attention on RTX’s fundamentals and upcoming earnings, supporting investor interest. RTX vs. General Dynamics Q4 Earnings Preview
- Positive Sentiment: High investor interest — Coverage noting that RTX is among the most-searched stocks reflects strong retail and institutional attention, which can amplify moves around earnings and news. Investors Heavily Search RTX
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/noise risk from Nvidia “RTX” stories — Multiple tech stories about Nvidia’s RTX 50-series production cuts, rebate changes, scalper-driven sellouts and scams are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create search-driven volatility or investor confusion. Monitor headlines for any short-term noise. Report claims Nvidia ended OPP rebates Nvidia cutting RTX 50-series production
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail & media attention — Features asking whether RTX is the best S&P 500 defense stock add visibility but don’t change fundamentals; they may increase short-term trading interest. Is RTX the best defense stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Capital flows risk from European defense strength — A large European defense IPO and strong performance in that market could divert investor capital away from U.S. defense names, creating a potential headwind for RTX’s relative performance. Sell America? What Europe’s Huge IPO Says About U.S. Defense Stocks.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
