RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $25,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 194.5% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $195.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.92. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.