BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.4286.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $317,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,640.49. This represents a 64.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep?dish pizzas, California?style thin crust offerings and in?house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full?service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ’s Restaurants began as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago?style pizza experience to the West Coast.

